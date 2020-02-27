Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that district attorneys who refuse to pursue charges of resisting arrest against individuals who skirmish with police are contributing to an anti-police sentiment in America.

“There are a number of DAs who have stopped enforcing resisting laws and I think we have to get back to the idea that it is completely unacceptable and we have zero tolerance of resistance for police,” Mr. Barr said. “I think this one of the things we have to stop as we build greater respect for our law enforcement.”

His comments drew thunderous applause from the largely friendly audience at the annual meeting of the International Association of Police Chiefs in Miami.

Mr. Barr, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, said he was “distressed” that resistance against police officers has become commonplace and that such acts put officers’ lives at risk.

“A few decades ago, it was a big deal to resist the police officer and now it seems to happen on a casual basis,” he said. “One of the reasons we have laws against resisting police officers is precisely because these are dangerous situations, which as you all know, can escalate very quickly. The officer needs to go home to his or her family and should not be required to risk their lives unduly, but a lot of these laws are not being enforced.”

The speech was Mr. Barr’s latest salvo in an ongoing feud with progressive-minded district attorneys who have pledged to reduce the prison population by only pursuing certain criminal charges and decriminalizing lower-level offenses.

Although he did not call out any specific district attorneys, Mr. Barr has frequently accused them of demoralizing law enforcement and threatening public safety with their willingness to drop charges.

“If people have a problem, we have processes and there is a time and place to raise your concern or complaint, but resistance is unacceptable and I think this is one of the things we have to stop as we build a greater respect for our law enforcement,” he said.

