CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate convicted of murder in a 1993 slaying has been recaptured after days of freedom, officials said.

Daniel Miner, 43 surrendered to authorities in Cullman County late Thursday without a struggle, the Department of Corrections said in an announcement. He had been on the loose since fleeing from a work release center in Childersburg on Feb. 22.

Miner was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1994 after being convicted of murder in Marshall County. He was convicted of killing a man during a robbery in 1993.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a $10,000 reward for Miner, but it was unclear whether the money played a role in his arrest. Authorities hadn’t reported any sightings of Miner between his escape and his capture, which happened near the county where he was sentenced.

