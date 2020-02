FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police are investigating after a body was found near the Red River in Fargo.

KFGO reports yellow police tape was placed around the scene where the body was found shortly after police arrived about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not provided any other details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

