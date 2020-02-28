Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential aspirations are looking shaky in her home state of Massachusetts, where a new poll shows her trailing Sen. Bernard Sanders by a wide margin as voters there prepare to head to the polls on Super Tuesday.

The WBUR survey showed Mr. Sanders‘ capturing 25% of likely primary Bay State voters, followed by Ms. Warren, 17%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 14%, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 13%.

Ms. Warren carried eight pledged delegates out of Iowa after finishing third in the caucuses.

She has since gone empty-handed, finishing a distant fourth in both New Hampshire and Nevada.

It appears she is likely to get blanked in South Carolina’s primary Saturday.

Her supporters are holding out hope that she can start to turn things around on Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in 14 states — including Massachusetts — get to weigh in on the nomination battle, and where a third of the pledged delegates will be up for grabs.

But that could be wishful thinking.

Ms. Warren isn’t the polling leader in any of the Super Tuesday states, which range from Maine to Alabama and California.

The WBUR poll showed that nearly half of Mr. Sanders‘ support in Massachusetts comes from voters younger than 45.

