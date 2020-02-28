Hillary Clinton has come down with the podcasting bug thanks to Howard Stern and Conan O’Brien.

Sources close to the former secretary of state say she will soon have a show co-produced by iHeartMedia just as the 2020 election cycle heats up.

Politico’s sources told the website this week that Mrs. Clinton was inspired by positive interviews with Mr. Stern and Mr. O’Brien.

“It was an incredible experience [with Stern],” a source close to the famous Democrat said Thursday. “We’ve been thinking through based on that experience how to create a similar format.”

A person close to Mrs. Clinton added of Mr. O’Brien: “Conan just exudes enthusiasm about this platform and he does these interviews that are really evergreen and the idea with her, in part inspired by that experience, is to do the same thing,” said a person close to Clinton. “She wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting. And then of course she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day.”

The show is scheduled to debut in late spring and will draw from her long list of contacts in the political realm and the entertainment industry.

“[Expect] a meeting of the minds with people of grit and determination,” the source said, Politico reported.

