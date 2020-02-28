The House Judiciary Committee on Friday demanded that the Justice Department turn over documents and make more than a dozen officials available for interviews as it launches a new probe into allegations of political interference in cases of personal interest to President Trump.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr detailing a list of Justice Department actions he called “deeply troubling.” The list included the department overruling federal prosecutors’ recommended sentence for Roger Stone, opening investigations into officials involved in the Russia probe, and intervening to relocate former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort out of Rikers Island jail in Manhattan.

“The Judiciary Committee needs to examine a range of recent actions that smack of political interference,” Mr. Nadler wrote in a letter to Mr. Barr.

