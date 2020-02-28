President Trump said Friday he will nominate Kendel S. Ehrlich, the wife of former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich, to a key position at the Justice Department.

Ms. Ehrlich was picked to head the Justice Department’s Office of Sex Offenders, Sentencing Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking.

Created in 2006, the office within the Justice Department works with local law enforcement to ensure they are complying with sex offender registration and notification. It also administers federal grants related to the registration, notification and management of sex offenders.

Ms. Ehrlich previously served as an assistant public defender and prosecutor in Maryland. Since 2019, she has served as the deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Her husband, a Republican, served as Maryland’s governor from 2003 to 2007.

