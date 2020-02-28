The U.S. has offered to help Iran manage the response to the coronavirus breakout, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday, but expressed concerns that Tehran has not been “robust” in sharing information about the spread of the disease.

At least 26 people in Iran have died from the virus, according to The Associated Press.

“We’ve made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran and we make clear to others around the world and the region that assistance, humanitarian assistance to push back against the coronavirus in Iran is something that the United States of America fully supports,” Mr. Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

He told the committee, however, that Iran may not be sharing enough information about the severity of the breakout. Iranian officials have acknowledged at least a dozen deaths from the virus, but the true number could be much higher.

“Their health care infrastructure is not robust, and to date their willingness to share information about what’s really going on inside of the Islamic Republic of Iran has not been robust, and I’m very concerned that Iran that is not sharing information,” Mr. Pompeo said.

Iran has at least 254 confirmed cases of coronavirus, marking the largest spike in infections of any Gulf nation.

Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. “will bring to bear our diplomatic power and our capacity to deliver technical and medical assistance wherever we can.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.