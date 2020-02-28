By - Associated Press - Friday, February 28, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A mother was driving drunk with two children in her car when she crashed into a building early Friday, authorities said, seriously injuring herself and her young daughter.

The accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday in Newark.

Sonya Harrison, 43, of Newark, suffered facial fractures in the crash and her 8-year-old daughter’s legs and pelvis were fractured. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.

Harrison’s 13-year-old son was treated at the hospital for a wrist injury and was later released.

Harrison was charged with child endangerment and drunken driving. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide