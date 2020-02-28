NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A mother was driving drunk with two children in her car when she crashed into a building early Friday, authorities said, seriously injuring herself and her young daughter.

The accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Friday in Newark.

Sonya Harrison, 43, of Newark, suffered facial fractures in the crash and her 8-year-old daughter’s legs and pelvis were fractured. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.

Harrison’s 13-year-old son was treated at the hospital for a wrist injury and was later released.

Harrison was charged with child endangerment and drunken driving. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.

