BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his female roommate outside his home last year.

William Frederick Bailey, 57, was charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Cynthia Carol Wills, 59, in April 2019, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Bailey was upset that Wills was spending time with another man, and asked her to move out of his house at a mobile home park in Bozeman, prosecutors said.

The two then argued before Bailey grabbed a gun and fired twice at Wills after she threw something at his front door, authorities said. She died the following day at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Bailey told Judge John Brown and the court Thursday that he killed Wills.

His attorney Brigitte Carneal was also in Gallatin County District Court, and asked Brown to wave a pre-sentence report, because Bailey was interested in setting the sentencing as soon as possible.

“He is anxious to get to prison,” Carneal said.

The request was denied, and there was no plea agreement in the case.

Bailey could face up to life in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing in May.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.