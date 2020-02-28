Political oddsmakers are guessing if Sen. Bernard Sanders wins the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination that he is most likely to pick Nina Turner or Stacey Abrams as a running mate.

The handicappers with Bovada put the odds of Mr. Sanders picking Ms. Turner, a former Ohio state lawmaker and longtime Sanders advocate, at +185, and Ms. Abrams, who in 2018 nearly became the nation’s first black female governor in Georgia, at +265.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, the nation’s first open lesbian member of the Senate, comes in at +400, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California is +550, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is at +600.

The only male on the list is former HUD Secretary Julian Castro. He is at +1,100.

Mr. Sanders‘ strong start in the Democratic nomination race has opened the door to speculation over how the avowed democratic socialist would balance out the ticket if he captures the nomination

