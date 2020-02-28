JOHANNESBURG (AP) - South Africa has imposed a $3,300 fine or 2-year prison term on a man convicted for racist comments in a video that went viral last year.

Adam Catzavelos was charged after using a derogatory word used to describe black South Africans during the country’s racist system of apartheid that ended in 1994.

In the video, he can be heard rejoicing that there were no black people at a beach in Greece where he was enjoying a vacation.

He later pleaded guilty and asked for leniency with the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe suspended the sentence for five years, meaning it would be immediately implemented if Catzavelos commits another racist act.

The magistrate noted that Catzavelos and his wife had lost their jobs amid the outrage over the video.

This is the second prominent case in which South African courts have sentenced people for racist behavior. Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison in 2018 after using a slur dozens of times against a black police officer who came to her aid.

Catzavelos told the court he regretted his actions. He said using the slur impaired the dignity of black South Africans.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.