Sen. Tim Scott wants to hear South Carolina scream.

Mr. Scott, a Republican, strutted across a North Charleston stage like a WWE champion late Friday, urging Trump supporters to bring the noise on the eve of a closely watched Democratic primary.

“If South Carolina is Trump country, let me hear you scream!” Mr. Scott said.

The crowd was enthralled, and let the senator know it.

Mr. Scott, who shepherded Mr. Trump’s push to rebuild “opportunity zones” in his 2017 tax overhaul, also asked the crowd to bellow over the president’s economic prowess.

Mr. Trump wasn’t quite sure how to react.

“Well that was quite a display, wasn’t it?” he told the crowd.

Mr. Trump is rallying in South Carolina as part of a broader effort to dog his Democratic rivals across the country. Every time they have a big primary contest, he hosts a trademark rally nearby.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who morphed from a bitter 2016 rival to the president’s favorite golf buddy, said Mr. Trump will romp in November.

“You know why you’re gonna win?” Mr. Graham said. “You’ve been a damn good president.”

Mr. Trump has pressed Mr. Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to “investigate the investigators,” citing the Russian probe that didn’t find a conspiracy between his campaign and Moscow and the impeachment saga that ended in acquittal.

“Thank you,” Mr. Graham said, “for putting up with the never-ending bullshit you have to go through.”

