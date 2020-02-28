U.S. stocks tumbled for yet another day Friday as coronavirus cases mounted in parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East and spread to new places.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,000 points in early trading, continuing the market’s worst week since the financial crisis over a decade ago.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said it looked like the market had “gone too far.”

“I just think everybody, whether you’re an investor or whether you’re an ordinary mainstream person, people should not overreact,” he told reporters.

He said the administration has taken “unprecedented actions to thwart an emergency or “further deterioration.”

Yet investors are worried about the virus’ spread in places beyond China and what it means for the global economy and supply chain.

China has reported nearly 79,000 cases, including almost 2,800 deaths from the virus that began in Hubei Province in December.

Outside of China, 49 countries have reported over 4,300 cases and 67 deaths.

South Korea continued to report a surge in cases — up to over 2,300 — and Italy is up to 650 and counting as European worries mount. Denmark, Estonia, New Zealand, Nigeria and Romania are reporting their first cases, underscoring the reach of the virus that causes an illness known as COVID-19.

As a result, the World Health Organization on Friday elevated its risk assessment on the virus’ spread to “very high” across the globe.

The U.S. has seen 60 cases on its soil — 45 patients were repatriated from China and Japan and 14 were discovered among known travelers or their spouses in America, though it’s unclear how a hospitalized California woman contracted the disease.

Federal and state officials say it appears to be the first instance in which the virus spread within a U.S. community.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is now leading the response, have tried to calm jitters by pointing to the relatively low numbers of cases and success of early efforts to restrict travel from China.

Mr. Kudlow downplayed reports that all communication on the disease must be funneled through Mr. Pence, saying the vice president is just trying to coordinate things.

“No one’s being stifled. No one’s being told what to say,” Mr. Kudlow said. “There’s a big difference between stifling and coordinating.”

The White House told Democrats this week to resist political gamesmanship as Congress mulls a multibillion-dollar package to deal with the virus.

Yet Democrats have questioned whether Mr. Trump and his team are up to the task.

Two senior Democrats asked Health Secretary Alex Azar on Friday to explain what happened in the lead-up to flights that brought over 300 Americans to California from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

The formerly quarantined ship was battered by COVID-19 infections, and over a dozen Americans tested positive as they were set to board State Department planes.

Members of the administration reportedly overruled experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who said the infected passengers should remain in Japan. The infected passengers were segregated into a separate part of the plane.

“We are concerned the expertise of public health officials may not have been given necessary and appropriate weight, resulting in the potential exposure of uninfected passengers to this highly contagious disease,” Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Gary Peters of Michigan said in a letter to Mr. Azar. “We therefore seek your assurance that public health considerations are driving decision-making around the response to COVID-19 and to understand how disputes within your department and between your department and other departments are being resolved.”

