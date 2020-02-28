President Trump’s 2020 campaign officials touted his support among women Friday, pushing back against media reports that female voters do not back the president.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law who acts as a surrogate for his 2020 campaign, and Brad Parscale, the president’s campaign manager, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) on Friday outside of Washington, D.C., saying they’ve bolstered the family’s operation since 2016.

“In 2016, the donations we got into the Trump campaign, 25 percent of those came from women,” Ms. Trump told the crowd.

“2019 and 2020, 50 percent are coming from the ladies,” she said. “We got the women.”

According to CNN’s exit polls from 2016, Mr. Trump won 41 percent of the female vote in 2016, while Democratic rival Hillary Clinton took 54 percent.

Mr. Parscale also championed the increase in volunteers and the campaign’s ground game.

He said in 2016, they had about 600,000 trained volunteers.

“We will have 2 million trained volunteers for 2020,” he said Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.