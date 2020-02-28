After a three-month delay, President Trump on Friday formally nominated U.S. Ambassador to Norway Kenneth J. Braithwaite to serve as the next secretary of the Navy.

The president first announced his pick of Mr. Braithwaite, a retired rear admiral who worked on the Trump 2016 campaign in Pennsylvania, in late November. But the pick languished in administrative limbo for three months, raising questions about whether it would ultimately go forward.

Friday’s announcement by the White House finally puts an end to those questions.

Mr. Trump picked Mr. Braithwaite last November immediately after the firing of former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who clashed with the White House over the fate of retired Navy SEAL Chief Special Operator Edward Gallagher.

Mr. Braithwaite’s nomination now moves to the Senate Armed Services Committee, which must approve the pick before a full Senate vote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.