President Trump is so disgusted with actual polls that he conducted one of his own late Friday, asking South Carolina supporters in real-time who he should face in November.

“Who would be the weakest candidate against President Trump?” Mr. Trump said in North Charleston. “In other words, who do I want to run against?”

Mr. Trump decided that Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont edged out the cheers for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

“They think Bernie’s easier to beat,” Mr. Trump said.

The president is rallying South Carolina on the eve of a pivotal Democratic primary in the Palmetto State. Mr. Biden is considered the man to beat, though he needs a big win to keep up with Mr. Sanders, the self-described socialist who racked up early wins.

Mr. Trump had particular enmity for candidate Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist who launched a campaign to impeach the president.

“We won’t include Steyer because he’s a loser, he’s out,” Mr. Trump said.

He called Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts “mean,” and said Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is “not gonna happen.”

