MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University Friday morning left one person dead and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement.

The statement said officers were continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately released.

Counselors are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said.

West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university’s website.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.