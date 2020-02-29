OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - For the second time in a week, a Nebraska state prisons employee has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized communication with an inmate.

Carley Broadfoot, 20, is a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha and was arrested Friday on the felony count, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Broadfoot has been employed at the facility since October and will be fired, the release said.

On Tuesday, 58-year-old Brenda Alvardo, a chemical dependency counselor at the Omaha Correctional Center, was arrested on the same charge.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.