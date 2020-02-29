Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav has a message for fans expecting his group will perform at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernard Sanders: Don’t believe the hype.

A lawyer for the rapper born William Drayton Jr. accused the Sanders campaign on Friday of deceptively marketing an event happening this weekend as including a set by Public Enemy.

Promotional material for a 2020 campaign rally being held for Mr. Sanders in Los Angeles on Sunday promises entertainment in the form of an appearance by “Public Enemy Radio.”

Matthew H. Friedman, a Nevada attorney retained by the rapper, clarified the Sanders event will involve a performance by Public Enemy frontman Chuck D but not the whole group.

In a cease-and-desist letter, Mr. Friedman slammed the Sanders campaign for not making it clearer that the event will only feature a fraction of the iconic “Fight the Power” group.

He also made it apparent that his client has not backed Mr. Sanders, a Vermont independent and self-described democratic socialist, nor any other candidate running in November.

“To be clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hip hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and name have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue. The continued publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading,” Mr. Friedman wrote.

“If Bernie allows this deceptive marketing to continue without clearly correcting the messaging to reflect the true nature of this endorsement which should accurately read: ‘Chuck D of Public Enemy’ – Senator Sanders will himself have played a part in whitewashing a key chapter in American History,” the lawyer added.

Spokespeople for the Sanders campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Chuck D, born Carlton Ridenhour, co-founded Public Enemy with Mr. Drayton in 1985 and remained its only constant member during the subsequent decades.

In a statement published by music industry magazine Billboard, Mr. Ridenhour indicated he was inclined to cut ties with his longtime colleague unless his conduct changes.

“Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out,” he said in the statement.

The Hollywood Reporter website first reported details about the legal warning Friday.

