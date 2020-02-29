KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -

A Tennessee defensive lineman has been charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after police say he shoved his girlfriend.

Darel Middleton was arrested early Saturday morning for an incident that started with a fight with another man, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

An arrest warrant says Middleton, 23, shoved his girlfriend to the ground after a fight. Middleton was jealous of one of his girlfriend’s male friends, “became very angry” and began fighting with his own friend, according to the report.

The police report said Middleton’s girlfriend tried to break up the fight, and he shoved her to the ground. After apologizing, he shoved her again, according to the report.

Middleton, a senior, is a junior college transfer who played in high school at Oak Ridge.

