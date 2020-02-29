President Trump crouched behind his microphone on Saturday to lampoon the physical stature of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who Mr. Trump has nicknamed “Mini Mike.”

The president said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was “really mean” to Mr. Bloomberg in the former New York mayor’s presidential debate debut earlier this month.

“She was really mean to mini Mike, I’ll tell you — the way she treated him. He didn’t know what hit him!” Mr. Trump said at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference. “He’s going oh, get me off of this stage.”

“Get me off!” Mr. Trump said as he sunk down on the stage so only his head was visible.

He was then serenaded with a chant of “Four more years!” from the crowd.

“Well, thank you very much,” he said. “We hit a nerve there, huh?”

Mr. Trump has repeatedly suggested that Mr. Bloomberg wanted to bring a box to the debate stage to stand on - a claim the former mayor’s team has strenuously denied.

The president also poked fun at the amount of money the billionaire has plowed into his own campaign.

“I would like to spend $700 million and end up with nothing,” Mr. Trump said. “It just shows you that you can’t buy an election…you got to bring the goods.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.