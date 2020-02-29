President Trump on Saturday predicted former Vice President Joseph R. Biden will win the South Carolina primary, though he said if Mr. Biden did win the White House he would be “sitting in a home someplace” with advisers running the government.

“He’s going to have, I think, a pretty big win today based on the polls,” Mr. Trump said at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference.

He poked fun at Mr. Biden’s verbal slips and state mix-ups.

“You know what you could do? You write down the name of the state you’re speaking in,” he said. “And whenever you’re going to say the word, you look down.”

Mr. Trump once again ran through an informal poll of the crowd, as he did at a South Carolina rally on Friday, to see whether they thought Mr. Biden or Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont would be easier to beat.

“How can you be easier to beat than Joe? The guy can’t put two sentences together,” he said. “Here’s a guy who said 150 million people were killed with guns and no one talks about it.”

He acknowledged that Mr. Biden is probably more “down the middle” compared to Mr. Sanders, a self-described “democratic socialist.”

“The difference is Joe’s not going to be running the government,” he said. “He’s just going to be sitting in a home someplace. People are going to be running it for him, and they will be radical left socialists.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.