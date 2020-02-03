WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a carjacking last week at a Wichita shopping mall.

The boy was arrested Friday at a Wichita home, Officer Charley Davidson said. Police are still seeking a second suspect.

Davidson said Monday police tracked the boy down through interviews with witnesses and people involved in a short car chase with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. The vehicle involved in the chase was stolen from a 57-year-old JC Penney employee last Monday. The car was found Wednesday after the police chase.

The employee told police she was leaving work when two boys demanded her keys, hit her and drove off in her car. She suffered minor injuries.

