A female FBI trainee who was dismissed from the bureau’s Quantico, Virginia, training academy is the latest woman to allege rampant sexual harassment, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 17, according to a court filing Monday.

The woman, a Florida resident identified in court documents by the initials T.S., joined a class-action lawsuit filed in May by 16 former and current female FBI agents who sued the agency for what they allege is gender discrimination, a hostile work environment and sexual harassment at the Quantico base.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on a new accuser joining the lawsuit.

Male instructors made repeated sexual advances, made inappropriate jokes and evaluated women candidates more harshly than their male counterparts, the women alleged in the lawsuit, which was amended Monday to include T.S.’s allegations.

T.S. says she was discharged from the academy after male supervisors unfairly sabotaged her candidacy by issuing a high number of citations, known as “suitability notations.” The citations are given at the discretion of an instructor and knock trainees for a specific issue ranging from the inability to complete a task to insubordination.

All told, T.S. received seven suitability notations and her instructors placed three more in her file without telling her, according to her lawsuit. The citations were for her difficulty in passing the FBI’s tactical exam, a test she failed the first time but passed on her second try.

The citations were presented to the New Agent Review Board, which discharged her from the academy in 2016. T.S. alleges a male counterpart who failed the test twice and racked up multiple suitability notions was not dismissed, and another male trainee who failed the test twice was discharged but permitted to reapply.

Prior to her dismissal, T.S. said she was threatened when she complained about what she perceived as an unfair number of citations.

“This isn’t going to end well. Don’t get involved in the process. Take what we’re giving you,” a supervising agent told T.S. according to the lawsuit.

The initial lawsuit filed last year echoes some of her complaints.

Recruits’ complaints ranged from one saying she was sexually harassed and mocked for her disability to others claiming they were constantly badgered for sex by the male recruits.

One recruit alleged in the lawsuit that two men pressured her for sex in the back of a car, while others encouraged her to sneak off into an empty room for sex. A 55-year-old agent slipped her his number while another agent texted her 15 times a day until she told him to stop, according to the lawsuit.

The FBI has declined to comment on the lawsuit beyond saying the bureau was committed to a working environment where employees are “valued and respected.

