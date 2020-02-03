ALTOONA, Iowa — Amid delays of the Iowa caucus results, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said she was “feeling good” and vowed to get on a plane at some point to take her campaign to New Hampshire.

“We know there’s delays but we know one thing: we are punching above our weight,” Ms. Klobuchar told supporters gathered in Iowa. “We are feeling so good tonight, and I cannot wait — somehow, some way I’m going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire and we are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire.”

Ms. Klobuchar, who has been polling in fifth place in recent surveys on Iowa, was hoping for a surprise finish to propel her campaign forward.

She spoke as the Iowa Democratic Party said there was a delay in the reporting of results due to “quality checks” and the fact that for the first time, the party is reporting three data sets: initial preference totals, final totals, and state delegate equivalents.

An IDP spokeswoman said early data indicates that turnout was on pace for 2016 levels.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.