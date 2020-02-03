Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it is imperative for Democrats to back the eventual 2020 nominee — even if “subversive policies” by party leaders torpedo a campaign.

The New York Democrat — a staunch supporter of Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ campaign — told Time magazine that underhanded tactics should not deter Democrats in the general election of their candidate were targeted during primary elections.

“‘Bernie has said this, I absolutely believe this: whoever gets the nomination, we have to rally behind them, no matter who it is,’” she told the magazine by phone for an interview published Monday. “‘And I would hope that everybody would do so if Bernie is the nominee as well.’”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez went on to warn key decision makers not to attempt to politically kneecap Mr. Sanders‘ campaign.

“Ocasio-Cortez also discouraged Democrats from using party rules or other mechanisms to block Sanders if he advances,” the magazine reported. “‘I don’t think it’s a good idea for people to try to use superdelegate or other kind of subversive policies to deny anybody the nomination because it’s incredibly divisive to do so, and very demoralizing, which is a direct threat in November,’ she said, adding, ‘The moment you start playing games trying to deny whoever is the nominee, we really start to get into dangerous territory in terms of defeating Trump.’”

She stressed that Mr. Sanders‘ supporters could help improve his chances by continuing to “keep our noses down and keep organizing and keep phone banking and knocking on doors and doing what we can because this thing is not over until the nomination is secured.”







