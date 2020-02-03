The decision last week by the Trump Administration to lift an Obama-era ban on anti-personnel landmines outside the Korean Peninsula is unlikely to trigger an arms race between other nations over their use, officials said.

At a briefing Monday, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said potential rivals in a near-peer conflict - such as China and Russia - already make use of anti-personnel landmines.

“It (the previous ban) has had no impact on the policies of our adversaries,” he said.

What distinguishes a U.S. landmine with that from other countries are the safety features, such as disarming or self-destruct elements, that would render them harmless after a time, he said.

“We have taken the time to find a responsible way to employ them and provide force protection” for U.S. troops, Mr. Hoffman said.

