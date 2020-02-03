ADEL, Iowa — Sen. Bernard Sanders’ surge in the polls didn’t translate into success here at this caucus site in the booming Des Moines suburbs, where former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg earned the most votes.

Mr. Sanders missed the viability threshold in the first round of voting here at the ADM middle school cafeteria, capturing 14 of the 16 votes he needed to survive the first round.

On the initial alignment, former Vice President Joe Biden led the pack with 21 backers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Mr. Buttigieg each received 20 votes.

This is one of more than 1,600 caucus precincts around the state.

The other candidates deemed not viable were Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former non-profit executive Andrew Yang.

In the second round of voting, Mr. Buttigieg’s support jumped to 32 voters, with many of the Klobuchar backers moving in his direction.

Ms. Warren ended the night here with 29 votes, and Mr. Biden finished with 24 votes.

This precinct attracted 94 voters, less than the 108 that turned out in 2008.

Still, Bryce Smith, chair of the Dallas County Iowa Democrats, said he expected the largest caucus turnout in county history.

“This county is similar to a lot of other areas or counties across the country who are seeing this urban, rural, divide - slash, this moderate to liberal movement in politics,” Mr. Smith said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.