ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s botched reporting of the caucus results Monday night was casting doubts over the impact the final results will have on the nomination race.

“No one will have confidence in these results,” Austin Davis, the vice chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party in Pennsylvania tweeted.

“My prediction is that these results will have very little affect on the overall state of this presidential race!” Mr. Davis, a member of the Pennsylvania state house, said.

The lack of results was testing the patience of the campaigns, their supporters, political observers and the talking heads on cable news, who were showering the party and the process with criticism.

Ian Sams, who served as a spokesperson for Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, tweeted that the longer the night drags on without results, “the less of a “bump” the eventual winner gets out of Iowa.”

Mr. Sams said that the attention of the political world will soon turn to President Trump’s State of the Union address and the Senate impeachment vote.

“New Hampshire is licking its chops,” he said, alluding to the state’s first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 11.

