PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — South Carolina State Sen. Richard “Dick” Harpootlian, one of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s most prominent backers in the Palmetto State, predicted on Monday that it will be full steam ahead for Mr. Biden beyond the Iowa caucuses.

“If he’s top three, I don’t think it’s a problem,” Mr. Harpootlian said as he and supporters of other candidates were setting up shop to prepare for caucusgoers at Southeast Polk Jr. High. “Obviously, we’d like to win it. The higher we are, the better we are.”

“So we come in top two or three here, competitive in New Hampshire, I think we’ll win Nevada, we’ll win South Carolina going into Super Tuesday,” said Mr. Harpootlian, a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Mr. Harpootlian said “we’re going to win big” in South Carolina. Mr. Biden has consistently held a significant edge over the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential field there, even as he’s lost ground in other states.

“Big,” he said. “South Carolina’s mildly interested in what happens before South Carolina, but not so much. I think Joes’ going to do well in Nevada. If he comes in second in New Hampshire, that’s fine because that’s Bernie’s state.”

Mr. Biden has been jockeying with Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for front-runner status in Iowa.

Mr. Harpootlian said down-ballot Democrats would be “toast” if Mr. Sanders is leading the ticket in November.

He mentioned first-term Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina as someone who would have a more difficult time if Mr. Sanders wins the nomination.

