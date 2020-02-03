Social media called a personal foul on President Trump’s first congratulatory tweet for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the president tweeted his congratulations to the winners and added, “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”As many people noted, the team plays at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat, tweeted at Mr. Trump, “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.”

The president later deleted the tweet and issued a new one saying, “We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

Comic and actor Gilbert Gottfried tweeted, “Like Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, ‘I don’t think we’re in Missouri anymore.’ “

There are many Chiefs’ fans in Kansas, too, but the team is based on the Missouri side of the border. Plenty of people in Kansas are indeed Chiefs fans. But just as many and likely more are in Missouri.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.