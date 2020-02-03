House impeachment managers stressed Monday that senators have a duty to vote to convict President Trump, saying he jeopardized national security and threatens the fairness of the next election.

“Your duty demands you convict President Trump,” said Rep. Jason Crow, Colorado Democrat and one of the managers. “In America, no one is above the law — even those elected president of the United States.”

The comment marked the start of House Democrats’ closing arguments, which are expected to last no more than two hours.

The president’s legal team will have two hours Monday afternoon to make their final remarks before the impeachment trial wraps up without witnesses — a major complaint from Democrats who demanded to hear from Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

Mr. Trump is all but sure to be acquitted Wednesday, with the final vote expected late that afternoon.

House Democrats impeached the president Dec. 18 by a party-line vote, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr. Trump requested a corruption probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, while withholding financial aid to Ukraine.

Mr. Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, receiving about $50,000 a month from Burisma, though he lacked expertise in the industry.

The president’s allies have argued Mr. Trump had the authority to request a probe into possible corruption.

