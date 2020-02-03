The voters that turned out Monday for the Iowa caucuses were more interested in nominating a candidate who can beat President Trump than they are in tapping someone who shares their views on the issues, according to an NBC News entrance poll.

The survey found that 63% of respondents said their primary concern is nominating a candidate who can beat Mr. Trump, compared with 35% who said their first concern is getting behind a candidate who “agrees with you on major issues.”

The caucuses are the first stop on the calendar for the Democratic presidential race. It will set the tone for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary next week.

