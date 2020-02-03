DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats on Monday are kicking off the 2020 presidential nominating race at the first-in-the-nation caucuses, but many are dogged by fears that they will make the wrong pick.

They universally agreed that they must oust President Trump in November but they tie themselves in knots about how to do it.

Was it the “safe” choice in Joe Biden? A liberal hero in Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont or Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts? A youthful moderate such as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg or Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota?

The president, it seemed, was living rent-free in the heads of many Democratic caucus-goers, who were terrified that making the wrong choice set a trajectory for the Democratic race that would end with Mr. Trump’s reelection.

“I think they’re very much on edge, and they very much believe that this is our opportunity. We’ve got to get this right,” said former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge. “People are thinking, ‘OK, this candidate is the right one,’ and then there’ll be something in the news, there’ll be something on TV, there’ll be a commercial, something. ‘Oh, maybe not, maybe not.’”

Tara Starr, a speech pathologist from Indianola, said she was supporting Mr. Sanders but was still grappling with the choice.

“I think I’m nervous about every candidate, every state. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Ms. Starr, 62. “Mr. Trump seems to get away with so much, so I don’t know.”

She described herself as having made up her mind but still not 100% decided.

Since 1972, when Iowa assumed its first-in-the-nation status, seven of the 10 top-finishing Democratic candidates in contested caucuses went on to become the party’s presidential nominee that year.

But just two Democrats since then - Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama - finished as the top candidate in a contested caucus and went on to get elected to the White House.

Iowans chose “uncommitted,” which was an option for caucus-goers in 1976, as their top choice but Mr. Carter was the top candidate.

And the year-plus of Democratic organizing in the Hawkeye State could take a backseat to other priorities starting Tuesday. Mr. Obama carried the state twice, but Mr. Trump won it by close to 10 points in 2016 and some Democrats are more bullish on flipping states like Arizona than returning Iowa to their column in November.

That means Monday’s caucuses could well mark the most consequential votes Iowa Democrats take for the next four years.

“I think Iowans feel huge pressure, a huge sense of responsibility,” said Christine Dahl, 69, a retired dentist from Bettendorf. “And that’s why so many people are undecided, is that they’re just in anguish over making the right decision because it’s so important, especially after this whole Trump trial.”

“It’s a farce. It’s even more important that the election remove him from office,” said Ms. Dahl, who said Ms. Klobuchar and Ms. Warren were probably her top two choices.

Grace Welveart, an 18-year-old high school student from Bettendorf, was weighing potentially caucusing “uncommitted.”

“I haven’t informed myself enough yet for me to make a certain stance,” she said. “I think definitely some people feel the stress … me personally, I do feel the pressure of, ‘we have to decide on someone.’”

Fans of Mr. Biden are convinced that nominating someone like Mr. Sanders, an avowed “democratic socialist,” would spell doom for Democrats.

Deb Batey, a retired teacher from Mount Pleasant, said she was “horribly nervous” about someone like Mr. Sanders winning the nomination.

“Scared to death,” Ms. Batey, 67, said with a laugh. “I don’t think he can beat Trump.”

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a top surrogate for Mr. Biden, said Iowa has done its job of narrowing the field, playing a leading role in whittling the list of candidates down from more than 20.

“Our job is to basically say, ‘You know what? We vetted these votes. We gave them an opportunity to come into our homes and communities and this is kind of who we think merits to go on,’” Mr. Vilsack said.

As Democrats were nervously gaming out their prospects, Mr. Trump swooped into Des Moines last week and was able to bask in the adoration of thousands of admirers at Drake University.

Though the outcome of the Monday GOP caucuses was all but assured, his team was also putting on a show of force by planning to deploy 80-plus surrogates to the state, including his adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Fans of Mr. Trump said he isn’t scared of facing anyone, including Mr. Biden, who has tried to hammer home the idea that he’s the most “electable” Democrat.

“I don’t think Trump’s afraid of Joe Biden or facing him at all. I think it’s just another one of the [Democrats’] little ploys,” said Darcey Widmann, a 62-year-old retiree from Altoona. “They’re on a roll with the impeachment and everything — they’re just trying to do everything they can to discredit Trump.”

Ron Sones, a retiree from Carlisle, said Democrats have been talking about impeachment since the day Mr. Trump was inaugurated.

“We think if he stays in, he’ll be our next president,” Mr. Sones said.

Ms. Widmann and Mr. Sones said they weren’t particularly nervous about the prospects of any other 2020 Democratic contender going up against Mr. Trump, either.

“The things that Trump has done for the USA — why shouldn’t we be voting for him? That’s the way we look at it. He’s done a lot for our economy, I think,” Mr. Sones said.

