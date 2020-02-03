Trump campaign figures crowed Monday evening about the difficulties Iowa Democrats had computing their caucus outcome and suggested it was a bid to rig the result.
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a news report about how the Iowa Caucuses “results are coming in slowly because of ‘quality control.’”
“And by ‘Quality Control’ they mean fixing the results to get the candidate the Democrat Overlords in DC want,” he wrote.
He wasn’t alone.
Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Trump’s 2020 reelection bad retweeted and different article and commented “Quality control = rigged?” and adding an emoji signifying quizzical thought.
Kayleigh McEnany, the campaign’s national press secretary, used he same emoji amid her comment on a Fox News Channel headline “Still No Results.”
