Trump campaign figures crowed Monday evening about the difficulties Iowa Democrats had computing their caucus outcome and suggested it was a bid to rig the result.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a news report about how the Iowa Caucuses “results are coming in slowly because of ‘quality control.’”

“And by ‘Quality Control’ they mean fixing the results to get the candidate the Democrat Overlords in DC want,” he wrote.

And by “Quality Control” they mean fixing the results to get the candidate the Democrat Overlords in DC want. https://t.co/EkIztYHYuN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

He wasn’t alone.

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Trump’s 2020 reelection bid, retweeted a different article and commented “Quality control = rigged?” and adding an emoji signifying quizzical thought.

Quality control = rigged? 🤔 https://t.co/rJY3gdRccE — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany, the campaign’s national press secretary, used he same emoji amid her comment on a Fox News Channel headline “Still No Results” to which she added “Dems rigging it at the Iowa Caucuses!”

“Still No Results” 🤔



Dems rigging it at the Iowa Caucuses! pic.twitter.com/xcMegkJ1mv — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 4, 2020

