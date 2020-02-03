The secretary of Veterans Affairs on Monday fired his second-in-command, citing “loss of confidence” in his ability to do his job.

The termination of now-former Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Byrne was announced Monday with a terse, two-sentence statement from VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. The reason for the firing was not announced.

“The decision is effective immediately,” Mr. Wilkie wrote.

Mr. Byrne is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who later became a lawyer following the military. He has worked as a corporate lawyer for Lockheed Martin and held several legal positions with the federal government. He was confirmed as VA deputy secretary by the Senate in September 2019.

