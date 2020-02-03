COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested one person in a Columbia shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is jailed in Boone County in the death of 34-year-old Tershawn Kitchen. Police responded around 2:35 a.m. Sunday to the scene, which is near a restaurant and nightclub in downtown Columbia.

Kitchen was pronounced dead at a hospital. The surviving victim was identified only as a 30-year-old woman.

No information has been released about a motive.

