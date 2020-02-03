First lady Melania Trump will enter the political fray next month, helping her husband raise money for his re-election campaign.

Mrs. Trump will host a March 18 fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida and a March 25 event in Beverly Hills, California, Politico reported Monday, citing invitations to the two events.

The events will raise money for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising account between the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Mrs. Trump generally tries to steer clear of politics, but has lamented both the coverage her husband gets and some of the hatred for him that rebounds onto her, emphasizing the former theme in Monday’s announcement.

“Democrats and the opposition media are doing everything they possibly can to discredit Donald with false accusations by spreading their fake news and making it appear that he does not have the support of America’s voter,” she wrote in the invitations.

