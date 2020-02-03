A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a man Monday following a police pursuit that unfolded over several miles before the suspect vehicle ended up in a ditch, authorities said.

The man was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Andy Bell. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

A police officer with the Lone Jack Police Department was pursuing a vehicle at 1:26 p.m. traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 50. The chase continued for several miles into Johnson County, Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The vehicle struck a ditch alongside the roadway after running over spike strips that a trooper had deployed minutes earlier. A preliminary investigation found the suspect got out of his vehicle carrying a long gun and “presented it in a threatening manner,” the agency said.

The trooper, fearing for his safety, fired his weapon, striking the suspect, the agency said. The trooper was not injured.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Other details were not immediately forthcoming.

