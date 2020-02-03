PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg emerged with one more supporter than Sen. Bernard Sanders at one Altoona caucus site - which, with rounding, translated to one more delegate than a trio of Mr. Buttigieg’s competitors, according to unofficial results.

There were 75 participants who gathered in a gymnasium at Southeast Polk Junior High School, an Altoona caucus site in Polk County just east of Des Moines.

After the first alignment, Mr. Buttigieg had 19 supporters, compared to 18 for Mr. Sanders, 16 for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, 14 for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, five for Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, two for entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and one for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Only Mr. Buttigieg, Mr. Sanders, Mr. Biden, and Ms. Warren met the viability threshold to move on to the second round.

After the second and final alignment, Mr. Buttigieg had 21 supporters, compared to 20 for Mr. Sanders, 19 for Mr. Biden, and 14 for Ms. Warren.

With only five delegates up for grabs, though, Mr. Buttigieg ended up with 2, compared to one each for Mr. Sanders, Mr. Biden, and Ms. Warren, according to unofficial estimates.

Mr. Biden couldn’t overtake Mr. Buttigieg despite a plea from South Carolina State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who was on hand on behalf of Mr. Biden.

Mr. Harpootlian urged the crowd to think with their “head” and not their “heart,” even pointing out that he was a supporter of Mr. Sanders in 2016.

“But times have changed, and we need somebody [who] can beat Donald Trump,” he said.

