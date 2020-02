KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing in Kansas City.

Police responded to the scene about 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police provided no information about a suspect or a motive in a news release.

