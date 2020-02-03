WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A semi-truck crashed Monday morning and began leaking a flammable liquid, leading emergency crews to evacuate about 15 homes in southern Kentucky, police said.

The truck overturned and was partially hanging off a bridge over CSX railroad tracks in a rural area of Williamsburg, police said. The road and the train tracks were both closed to traffic.

It wasn’t clear how much of the flammable liquid had leaked, but no injuries had been reported, Sgt. Jason Morris said.

The area was expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to recover the truck and a hazmat team works to clean up the scene.

