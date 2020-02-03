The U.S. Marshals Service later this month will auction off more than $37 million worth of bitcoins seized during legal investigations, the government agency announced Monday.

The auction will take place Feb. 18 and bids will only be accepted by preregistered bidders. A $200,000 deposit is due by Feb. 12 to participate and deposits will be returned to non-winning bidders.

More than 4,000 bitcoins will up for auction, one of the largest collections every offered by the marshals. In January 2018, the law enforcement agency offered 3,813 bitcoins worth roughly $51.5 million at the time. A March 2018 auction featured 2,170 bitcoins worth roughly $24 million, according to the cryptocurrency exchange.

The marshals frequently offer assets seized through civil, criminal and administrative investigations, including jewelry, art, vehicles and even planes. On Feb. 5, the agency will be auctioning off two boats along with 125 other vehicles.

Proceeds from the auctions are paid to crime victims and other innocent third parties, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

