OK, Dear Readers, a few questions.

Want to gift your daughter a skin-tight and bejeweled outfit like one of the ones Jennifer Lopez wore as she slid down the pole during her Super Bowl LIV performance?

Want your child’s history teacher to teach slavery in blackface?

How about impressionable middle-schoolers taking sex education classes from a teacher who mimics in drag a la RuPaul?

No problem, you say? That’s your prerogative, as Bobby Brown said. Do what you want to do, because Virginia wants to open wide the doors marked Anything Goes in school.

See, state lawmakers are considering legislation that would protect such extreme cultural shenanigans from discrimination. The measure also would regulate style and dress codes, and protect religious and ethnic hairstyles and head attire, including hijabs.

Hoodies and those baggy pants that expose more than Joe the Plumber ever dared, would be protected, too.

If your initial reaction is, “Whoa, the nanny staters are at it again,” you’d be spot on.

This legislation in motion in Richmond is the culmination of two things.

One is the issues is Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam painted himself in blackface back during his medical college days. He apologized before disowning the characterization.

Then this happened: A New Jersey school wrestling referee ordered a boys’ dreadlocks be shorn lest he student be disqualified for a match.

Also, at a high school in Mont Belvieu, Texas, a boy was told he wouldn’t be permitted to graduate unless he cut his dreads.

Watch out if you’re the parent of Billie Eilish look-a-likes — chartreuse and neon-pink hair is going to be encouraged, too. The proposed Virginia legislation forbids language in dress and style codes such as “inappropriate,” “provocative” and “distracting.”

Lingerie is not provocative.

Daisy Dukes and short shorts are not inappropriate.

And the, a boy who partially exposes his, ahem, rump, is OK.

What’s really and truly stark, as well, is that fact that school authorities across the commonwealth won’t even be allowed to encourage, propose or order students to cover up — or they could face allegations of discrimination.

The times are always a’changing. Trends and styles reflect a measure of rebellion and, frankly, freedom and liberation.

The shock of women and teens wearing bikinis wore off, as has Janet Jackson’s wardrobe mishap at an NFL halftime show.

But nanny staters are about to open the floodgates of Sodom and Gomorrah, and parents should speak up and out, and parlay the distinction. And they should do it at home — not just in the Virginia Capitol.

There’s no neutral position when it comes to parenting. Either you’re in charge or not. Neither RuPaul, J Lo. or the Virginia legislature can take your place.

It’s just that simple.

Period.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

