ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Guatemalan woman who was deported after she was convicted in a 2008 school bus crash that killed four children in southwestern Minnesota pleaded guilty Monday to illegally re-entering the United States, federal prosecutors said.

Olga Marina Franco del Cid, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal re-entry after removal and one count of false representation of a Social Security number, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Franco del Cid was arrested in November by federal immigration officers after they received a tip that she returned to the U.S. and was back in Minnesota.

Franco del Cid was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide after crashing a minivan into a school bus near Cottonwood in 2008, killing four students. She served eight years of her sentence and was deported after being released from state prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.