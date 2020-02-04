Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Twitter she won’t attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address, protesting President Trump’s “lawless conduct.”

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she wrote. “Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”

The freshman lawmaker said she will go on Instagram, another social media platform, to respond via video to constituent questions about the State of the Union address.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez won’t be alone — at least seven other Democratic lawmakers are set to skip out on the president’s national address, including fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

“Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president — who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided,” Rep. Al Green, Texas Democrat, tweeted.

Mr. Trump is not the only president to deliver the State of the Union while under impeachment. In 1999, President Clinton addressed the nation about a month before he was acquitted in his Senate trial.

Senators will take the final vote on whether or not to convict Mr. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday, and acquittal is all but inevitable.

