WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) - A woman killed when a fast-moving fire roared though her southern New Jersey home was apparently preparing to host a Super Bowl party when the blaze erupted, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the Willingboro home around 5 p.m. Sunday. They found the body of Miriam Barron, 79, shortly after they made entry to the residence, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. Authorities have not disclosed a cause of death for Barron, who apparently lived alone in the home.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, though authorities said it’s not considered suspicious.

